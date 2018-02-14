Daniel A. Coleman

Daniel A. ColemanFebruary 14, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) February 14, 2018Daniel A. Coleman, 66, died February 12, 2018 in Washoe Valley, Nevada. Arrangements are in the care of Capitol City Cremation & Burial 775-882-1766. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesScotty AtchianGladys Jean SullivanShirley G. WalkerNancy Gale Scherbarth LoflinTrending SitewideNDOT plans horse fencing for Highway 50Woman flips (the finger) over arrest says Carson City Sheriff’s OfficeNevada wants out of federal health exchangeCarson City arts and culture director to become city employee