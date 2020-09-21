Daniel Martin Alegre

Provided Photo

In the comfort of his home and lovingly surrounded by family Daniel Martin Alegre Sr., gently passed away. Dan was born March 23, 1943 in Stockton, California he grew up in Tracy, California and moved to Fallon, Nevada in 1992. He is survived by his wife of 41 years Noni Alegre, his six children, 16 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Services will be September 26 at The Gardens Funeral home 2949 Austin Highway at 1 PM and celebration of life to follow. . Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens 775 423-8928