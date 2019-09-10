Daniel Robert (Bob) Ellis July 12, 1926 ~ September 3, 2019

At age 93, Bob passed away after a lengthy illness at home with his family.

Bob, a life long resident of Fallon, was born to Lenard and Beatrice Ellis. He attended local schools, worked on various ranches growing up. He joined the US Navy at 18, returning to Fallon in the early 60’s to raise his family.

Bob worked road construction, retiring after 30 years. He taught family and friends to work heavy equipment and he employed many of them.

Bob enjoyed hunting arrowheads, hunting, fishing and snow skiing. Most all of the Ellis family will remember all the camping and water skiing trips at Lake Lahontan on Horseman’s Point, playing horseshoes, Bob, teaching family and friends of his children or a complete stranger how to water ski. Bob rigged up a TV so everyone at camp could watch “Walking On The Moon.” That, we will never forget. . Bob’s last sport after retirement was golf. He was happy traveling and playing the golf courses in Oregon, Washington and Arizona. Plus taking his grandchildren to different courses around Nevada.

Preceded in death by his parents; infant brother; brother, Donald; infant daughter; son, Joe; his wife, Helen; son-in-law Dan Homer and 2nd wife, Hollis. He leaves behind, daughter, Sue; grandchildren, Shelley (Christiansen) (John) Schafer ; Amy Homer; Jason (Jessica) Homer; great-grandchildren, Kevin (Lucy) Christiansen; Ashley Schafer; Evan Lantto; Briana HOmer; Bransen Homer; Tre; Aaliyah Ellis; Trenton; Colin; Jaxon Homer; great-great-grandchildren Presley; Maxton; and Swayzee Gonzalez.

Per Bob’s request there will be no services. Burial will be with his son Joe at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, Nevada 89406 775-423-8928.