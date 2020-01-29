DaNielle Evans Guazzini

DaNielle passed away unexpectedly on January 25, 2020 at the home of her daughter, Samantha in Donnelly, Idaho.

DaNielle had a happy childhood in the small rural town of Malad, Idaho. She was born on October 2, 1953, the sixth child of Dale and Arvilla Evans. She grew up in the magical days of free-range childhood that gave her an independent, confident spirit.

DaNielle had a heart that enfolded everyone who came her way. She was every kids’ “other mother.” The unconditional love and encouragement she gave her family made them feel they could do anything. She was a mother bear and a safe haven. She had an extraordinary generosity, she’d gladly give whatever she had. Even her laughter was generous and infectious, it gave you a peek into her mischievous nature.

She was a mother and wife above all else. DaNielle worked numerous positions at Churchill County Telephone. From sales and repair to records and anything in-between. She worked there from Feb. 23,1982 and retired as a plant record clerk Dec. 15, 2006.

DaNielle married her great love, Sam Guazzini on July 16, 1988. She brought to the marriage two beautiful children Michelle and Danny. Then she blessed Sam with two more beautiful children Samantha and Sam T. Sam and DaNielle had 20 beautiful years together. When she was widowed at the age of 55, leaving her to raise Samantha and Sam T on her own. DaNielle passed away on January 25, 2020 at the home of her daughter.

She is survived by her children: Michelle Sanders, Daniel Peter Jeppsen, Samantha Guazzini Scholer (Chris), Sam T Guazzini (Jeri). Siblings: Arvilla Marie Neil (Bill), Dale W Evans (Gwen), Kim C Evans (Sue), Mark Clegg Evans (Shaleen). Grandchildren: Dustin, Taylor, Monique, Dakota, Makenzie, Kialyr, and Jaylyn. Great-grandchildren: Bailee, Silas, and Jayden. In-laws, Lila Guazzini, Ted and Lorretta Guazzini, Gary and Morina Heser and Jeff and Virginia Knight, numerous nieces and nephews

Preceded in death by her husband Samuel Ray Guazzini, parents Dale and Arvilla Evans, sister Jean Renee Schlehuber, niece Laurie Sue Hubbard.

Funeral services will be held at The Gardens Funeral Home on Sunday, Feb 2, 2020 at 1pm. Visitation from 10-1. Interment will follow at The Gardens Cemetery. Potluck to follow at The Gardens.

The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, NV 89406 775 423-8928.