July 24, 1937 ~ January 2, 2018

Darlene (Duhaime) LeGarde died January 2, 2018 at age 80.

She was born July 24, 1937 in Cloquet, MN. She was a member of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe. Darlene retired from the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Carson City, NV.

She loved traveling to visit family in Iowa and Nevada, gambling, playing bingo and cheering for the Minnesota Twins.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Donald LeGarde and her son Tod LeGarde.

She is survived by daughters Loretta LeGarde (Flip) Nye of Carson City, NV, Amy (Grant) Chapin and Cynthia (Bryan) LeGarde of Iowa.