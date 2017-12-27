Darlene Heaps Evans

January 28, 1939 ~ December 9, 2017

Our Mom passed away peacefully at Northern Nevada Medical Center at the age of 78 on December 9, 2017.

Darlene was born to David Wilford Heaps and Emma Flitton Heaps on January 28, 1939 in Clearfield, Utah. She was the great granddaughter of Christopher Layton who came to Utah with Brigham Young.

Mom grew up on a little farm in Clearfield, UT. She graduated from Davis High School in 1957 with perfect attendance all through her school years from K – 12th grade.

Mom has a sister Doris Linford who lives in Ogden, UT and a brother David Heaps who sadly passed away in 2012.

Mom married our dad, David Noble Evans in May of 1957. Born of this marriage were 5 daughters, Trudy Evans, Cindy Burbank, Sheila Evans, Gaylene Drinkut, and Sharlene Evans. The couple later divorced after 20 years of marriage but remained the best of friends.

Darlene retired after 35 years of working for the Forest Service as a Computer Analyst. Mom always loved the little town of Fallon, Nevada, so upon her retirement, she moved here and made it her home for the past 23 years. Mom enjoyed reading, quiet evenings watching her shows, and visiting her friends at Stockman's.

Darlene was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her grandkids and always enjoyed being at all their activities. She was always supportive and dependable. Our mom loved gatherings with family where we shared stories and laughter.

Darlene is survived by all her 5 girls; her grandchildren, Muri, Chelsey, Sarah, Brooke, Scott, Michael, Dustan II, Jaden; and 6 great-grandchildren, as well as her loving cats Smokey and Tigger.

Mom was a private person and so we respected her wishes for no service.

Our family would like to thank Loretta Guazzini for taking wonderful care of our mom after her passing