Darlene J. Flinn Hamer Cleveland Pace Oct 25, 1918 – Sept 29, 2019

Darlene Jacquiline was born to Arvy Ward & Jacquiline Cora (Soule’) Flinn on Oct 25, 1918 in Donnybrooke, ND. She passed on Sept 29, 2019, in Carson City. NV.

Darlene graduated from San Fernando High School (CA). She married her high school sweetheart, James (Red) Hamer, on June 10,1938. Daughters Sharon and Judith joined the couple. In 1952 the family moved to Sand Canyon, Saugus, CA.

Darlene & Jim moved to Bullhead City, AZ, when he retired. He passed Nov, 1976. Darlene married George Cleveland in 1978, who died in 1993. Kelley Pace married Darlene in 1995 & passed in 2005.

Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Marie Jones, brothers Keith and Arvy, Jr. She is survived by her daughters Sharon Donaldson, Judy & Len Beal; grand children Rich (Kimberley) Donaldson, Tom (Kelley) Donaldson & Bill (Amy) Donaldson; Gary (Leah) Beal, Lara (Henry) Moody & Jim (Catherine) Beal; great grandchildren Julienne, Nick, Genoa, Laura & Donaldson; Arden & Ivy Beal.

The family wishes to thank Ormsby Heights and A+ Hospice for the wonderful care provided by them.