Daryl Capurro May 27th, 1943 – December 25th, 2019

Daryl Eugene Capurro 76, Reno NV, passed away on December 25, 2019 of pneumonia, secondary to the many health issues he suffered as a result of continued exposure to Agent Orange during his service in Viet Nam.

Daryl was born May 27, 1943 in Reno to John and Evelyn Capurro. Throughout his school years, Daryl was active in 4H and ROTC. He graduated from Sparks High School, then went to UNR, graduating in 1966. He entered the Army in 1966 as a 2nd Lieutenant, serving in the 9th Infantry Division in Vietnam. He received two Bronze Stars and the Air Medal during his tour of duty as a platoon leader and reconnaissance officer. He received his honorable discharge as a U.S. Army Captain in 1968. In 1969, Daryl joined the staff of Nevada Motor Transport Association, and served as Managing Director for over thirty-five years. Daryl served on numerous legislative and Governor-appointed boards and commissions, including the Nevada Wildlife Commission.

Daryl and Gail Gallagher (Skill) were married in 1978, and had two children. Although they divorced in 1996, they remained life-long supportive friends.

In 2002, Daryl married Kaci McCowan, and they enjoyed 17-1/2 precious years together. Life will never be the same without him.

Daryl was selected for a trip to Washington DC. with Honor Flight Nevada in 2015. It was a meaningful and cathartic journey for him with a plane full of other Viet Nam veterans.

Daryl is survived by his devoted wife Kaci, children Lisa and Jason, three grandchildren, brothers Rich (Dolly), John (Trish), and Ralph (Lynn), numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Daryl was preceded in death by his mother and father and his brother, Wayne.

Kaci would like to thank the doctors and staff of the Reno VA Hospital who skillfully labored to improve and preserve Daryl’s health for many years. He received excellent care, and was always treated with kindness and respect.

Memorial Services will be held at Reno Christian Fellowship 1700 W. Zolezzi Lane 89511 on Friday, January 10 at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations in Daryl’s name be made to Honor Flight Nevada, P.O. Box 21123, Reno 89515. 775/ 323-9955.