Dave Candia

Dave Candia passed away Monday Night, October 14th, 2019 at the age of 41.

He was a graduate of Marysville High Kansas, Class of 97. He was loved by so many people throughout the community. Dave was an amazing son, brother, uncle, friend, and mentor.

He is survived by his mother and father Linda Moshier and David Sr., his brothers, sisters, nieces, nephew, and of course the softball community.

A service will be held at Centennial Fields on Sunday, October 27th at 12pm. Celebration of Life to follow immediately after the service. Don’t forget your favorite picture and a dish, pot luck style.