David A. Sizemore

David A. SizemoreJanuary 3, 2019 Share Tweet Comments (0) January 3, 2019David A. Sizemore, 62, died December 24, 2018 in Carson City, Nevada. Arrangements are in the care of Capitol City Cremation & Burial, 775-882-1766. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesRaymunda Gorospe BasaKaren WinchellCasey ArculariusJames M. HuckabySusan C. FordTrending SitewideCarson City rings in 2019 with first baby, Braxton ListerJoe Santoro: Nevada should go all the way with JayNevada Gov.-elect Steve Sisolak names top office staffNevada Gov.-elect Sisolak marries Kathy OngLots (of work) going on at Carson City Aquatic Facility