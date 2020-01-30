David Crouse Nov. 21, 1924 – Jan. 23, 2020

David was born on Nov. 21, 1924 in Harrisburg, PA and passed away peacefully on Jan. 23, 2020 in Stagecoach, NV. He was a WWII retired Navy Veteran. He loved his family, friends and country. He served his country with passion, pride and loyalty. After retiring from the Navy, he went to work for Sears Repair Service, where he worked for 32 years. While working for Sears, he went to every school they offered. From radios to air conditioning, there wasn’t a piece of equipment that Sears sold that he couldn’t repair. He received many awards for being top repairperson to best customer service, etc.

He is preceded in death by his wife Gladys Crouse and would have been married for 64 years this April. David loved her passionately and they were a team. We called them ‘partners in crime’. They did everything together. They owned MT Woodsen Nursery together. When Gladys became President of the San Diego Orchid Society, he built her an orchid house. When she was a seamstress, he built her a beautiful storage unit for her fabric. When she wanted to go camping, he got her a trailer so they could camp in style. Yes, they had their ups and downs, but theirs was a true love. Now they are together in eternity. Look out Lord…he will be trying to fix something in Heaven!

He strived to be the best at whatever he did and that included his family. He stood behind us through thick and thin, and believe me there were a lot of thick times. He loved and enjoyed the time he had with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. His message to them was, “Always be the best you can be, love what you do and you will always be happy.”

He is survived by his Daughter Gwen Gonzales (Jim), Granddaughters Staci Watson (Matt), Audri Geary (Ryan), Great Grandchildren Zoë, Sydni, Hudsen and Leilah, and Brother William Crouse (Susan).

David loved his friends the same as he did his family and the Navy. There is a long list of friends, with Vuki & his family right on the top. Thank you for all of the happiness you brought to Dad’s life, and God Bless all of you. Dad leaves a legacy to be proud of. Dad we love you. RIP old soldier, you will always be our hero.

A Graveside service will be held on Thur. Feb. 6, 2020 at 12:00pm at Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Legion, PO Box 2848 Carson City, NV 89702, Attn: Honor Guard. To share a memory of David, please visit http://www.fitzhenrysfuneralhome.net