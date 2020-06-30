David E Dawley

Born on February 19, 1944 in San Francisco, California, passed away at home on June 16, 2020 in Carson City, Nevada.

After high school, Dave earned his Engineering Degree from Cal Poly State University then enlisted in the Air Force Reserves. Dave had an incredible talent for making beautiful things out of wood and could fix anything. He finally settled in South Lake Tahoe, Ca and spent many years building custom homes in the Tahoe Keys. Dave moved his family to Dayton, Nevada and finished his career supervising the building of homes on and around the Dayton Valley Golf Course community. After retirement, Dave continued to work building and remodeling small projects for homeowners and family. Dave enjoyed water skiing, woodworking and his time at the family cabin at Fallen Leaf Lake. He was a very kind, generous and stubborn man. He will be missed by all.

Dave is preceded in death by his parents, Donald E and Dorothy Dawley.

He leaves behind son Dave (Kimberly) Dawley of Carson City, daughter Dina King of Reno, sister Donanne Baker of Carmichael, Ca, five grandchildren, Spencer, Trevor and Taylor Dawley, Marisa and Megan King, nephew Mark Baker and friend, Donna.

