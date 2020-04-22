David Lee Post

Provided Photo

David Lee Post (Carson City, NV) passed away on April 15, 2020 at the age of 51 years old, due to health related complications.

Dave was born to Jack Lee and Barbara Lawson Post on October 28, 1968 at Oaknoll Naval Hospital in Oakland, CA.

He is survived by his son Brody Post, mother Barbara Carroll, sister Karen Barr and nephew Michael Walters, along with numerous extended family and friends in Nevada, California, Scotland and Canada.

Dave was preceded in death by his father Jack Post, stepfather John Carroll, maternal grandparents William and Margaret Barr, paternal grandparents Roy and Peggy Post, and his dog Buck.

Dave’s greatest joy was his son Brody. He worked in construction, retail and security in Nevada and California before health related issues forced him to retire early.

If you knew Dave, you know how much of a goofball he was and how much he cared for those around him. He would want everyone to remember the good times and to always smile when we think about him.

Although our family is deeply saddened by his sudden passing, we know that he is watching over us and will be with us until we see him again at the end of our journeys. He is safely home in Heaven at last.

Our family is planning to have a celebration of life later this summer. If you would like to contact Dave’s family, please send emails to dPost1068@gmail.com.