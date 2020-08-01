David N. Harris

Provided Photo

David N. Harris, passed away on Tuesday July 21, 2020 after reaching the age of 63 years old this past June. Although without warning, he passed away peacefully at his home in Carson City, Nevada. David was born on June 10, 1957 in New York, New York to Dolores Sabat and Arthur Harris Sr.

He is preceded in death by his mother Dolores Sabat, father Arthur Harris Sr., brothers Arthur Harris, and Michael Sabat.

David is survived by his siblings; Charles Sabat, Bruce Sabat, Dianne Harris Watson, Gregory Sabat, Gerald Sabat, Victoria DeWolfe, children; Seandee Calderon, David Harris Jr, and five grandchildren; Sierra Salcedo, Haley Howard, Christopher Howard Jr, David Harris III, and Samantha Harris.

He was known as Scooter Dave to friends around town and Mipa/Big Grandpa by his grandchildren. David was a good father who always took care of his children and did the best he could to teach and guide them. Anyone who had been around Dave felt his warm, welcoming energy and contagious laughter that would fill up a room. David loved to entertain friends and family with his well renowned BBQ’s. This strong, loving, and caring man has left a permanent mark etched on our hearts and will be forever missed.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life on August 7, 2020, at 2pm at Fitzhenry’s Funeral Home, 3945 Fairview Dr. in Carson City, NV.

To share a memory of David N. Harris, please visit http://www.fitzhenrysfuneralhome.net