David Noble Evans

August 23, 1936 ~ October 17, 2018

Our Dad sadly passed away at the age of 82 at Highland Manor.

Dad was born in Ogden, Utah to Noble Braddock Evans and Mae R. Rasmussen.

He grew up in Fallon, NV where he graduated in 1954 from Churchill County High School. He then joined the Air Force and served his tours of duty in Korea and Japan. He was a member of the

Latter Day Saints, in which he had served with many different callings.

Dad settled in Ogden, Utah where he worked at IRS as their head computer operator for 40 years. After retiring Dad came back to Fallon where he enjoyed the sunsets and the sweet smells of

Fallon as he would always say.

Thank you Dad for so many happy memories, especially hikes on many trails. Thank you for teaching us how to shoot with our BB guns. You made the stars come alive in the night time sky. All the picnics, tubing and sledding in the snow were wonderful, but the car rides were the best! We love and miss you Dad. In God may you peacefully rest.

We will miss Dad's bright personality and his hearty laugh.

David is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Dennis Evans, Brent Evans, as well as an infant sister, Mary Catherine.

He is survived by his children, Trudy Evans, Cindy Burbank, Sheila Evans, Gaylene Drinkut, Sharlene Evans, Kassie Jensen, Michael DeRyke, his six siblings, Diane Transtrum, Ivan Evans, Larry Evans, Sheryl Evans, Gayle Martin, and Karen Gray. and many grandchildren with each one being special to him. Dad also has a ton of nieces and nephews.

Many thanks to all the staff at Highland Manor for taking such great care of Dad. Thank you Loretta Guazzini for your tremendous support and compassion.

Services for Dad will be held at a later time.