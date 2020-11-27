David Russell Wiegenstein

Born 12/12/1959 Passed 11/8/2020 Born in Duval County, Jacksonville Fl NAS Jax Hospital.

David, graduated from Robert E. Lee High Jacksonville, Florida, class of 1977, where his football jersey name was “Tank”. David, graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in construal engineering. This career path took him almost immediately out west to CA and NV, where he fell in love with the desert and settled in the Sierra Nevada area in Washoe Valley.

David, was a lover of nature, fishing, and wildlife. He was a quiet soul with always a kind word and a quick laugh. David, was deeply loved and will be sadly missed.



Preceded in death by his father Henry George Wiegenstein and mother Marjorie Louise Burgess and brother Michael Henry Wiegenstein.

Survived by sisters: Bettina Lynn Scarborough, (Michael) of Ocala Fl, Amy Dahl Wiegenstein (Cindy) of Valdosta, Ga., Judith Jaunita Mills of Hinesville Ga., Sister-in-Law, Carol Wiegenstein (wife Micheal) of Melbourne FL. and many nieces and nephews.”

His ashes will be interred in Memorial Gardens at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church where he was a member of the Vestry. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 314 N Division Street, Carson City, NV 89703