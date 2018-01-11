October 3, 1961 ~ December 26, 2017

David Troy Marciel, age 56 of Kingman, AZ, passed away on Tuesday December 26, 2017.

He was born to Fred Marciel and Barbara Logue on October 3, 1961. David attended Carson High School and became a skilled stucco finisher for many years.

He was a very kind and caring person. He had a large place in his heart for animals and good food. He loved to play the guitar and sing, take care of his animals, camp and fish.

He was loved by many family members and friends. David is survived by his father, Fred Marciel; his great-grandmother, Ruby Palmer; and daughter, Stephanie Plank. He is also survived by his son-in-law and two grandsons.

David will be greatly missed and always in our hearts.