David Wayne Richarz

October 20, 1984 ~ November 13, 2018

David was born to Charlotte and Paul Richarz on October 20, 1984 in Sioux Falls, SD. He passed away surrounded by his family on November 13, 2018.

He graduated from Dayton High School. He worked at Smith's Food & Drug and Walmart as a Produce Stocker, until he became disabled by Diabetes complications.

He was very thoughtful and kind to others in spite of being ill. He was a joy to his parents being home in spite of all he went through. He loved computer games, reading, D & D, Cival War reinacting and Karaoke.

He was preceded in death by both his paternal and maternal grandparents, several aunts, uncles and cousins from his huge extended family.

He is survived by parents, brother and sister-in-law, Brad and Cymmie and niece Ella, nephew Will all of Omaha, NB; his sister Sonja and husband Dan Skaggs of Omaha,NB; sister Nori and brother-in-law Shaun Brown of Carson City, NV; and his sister Kari and brother-in-law Dan Avendano of Homer, AK; as well as may aunts, uncles and cousins nationwide.

We are all comforted by the knowledge that he is now with his Lord.

There will be a Celebration of Life for David at Mark Twain Community Center, 500 Sam Clemens Dr. in Dayton, NV on December 2nd from 2pm – 6pm. Please bring your favorite dish, and happy memories about David, this will be a potluck.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) may be made in his name.