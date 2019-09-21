David E Wise 7/14/1937 – 8/29/2019 David Wise age 82. an amazing man who loved life, he was easy going, caring, funny, loving, & always had the most positive attitude, he was always smiling even in the end. Married for 50 years to Nilva (Verner) Wise. He enlisted in the Navy after high school & served for 2 years. Then he went to college in Utah for 2 years & then came back to Carson & went to work for the CC Fire Department & he had a sign painting business. Eventually he went from the fire department to the Nevada Dept of Transportation in their graphic arts & mapping division. He became the head of that division and retired after 30 years.

He enjoyed riding motorcycles, dirt and street bikes, walking, hiking, boating, fishing, camping, 4 wheeling, exploring back roads, traveling, making beautiful things from wood & was a wonderful artist.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 A.M. 9/26/2019 at Walton’s Funeral Home in Carson City. After the service there is a lunch and Celebration of Life at 1750 Maison Way, Carson City, at 11:00 A.M.

In lieu of flowers Dave requests that you donate to his favorite charity in Carson City “Food For Thought” Donations can be done online at http://www.nvfoodforthought.org.