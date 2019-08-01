Dawn Noelle Stinson

December 14, 1965 – July 15, 2019

We lost a beautiful soul on July 15, 2019 and now she’s with the Angels!

Dawn was born and raised in Carson City, NV and a long time resident of Yerington, NV.

She was preceded in death by her father, Harold L. Fankhauser.

She is survived by her husband Bud, her daughter Jasmine her son Nikolis and her grandchildren Micah and Annabelle. She is also survived by her mother and stepfather Marlene and Joe Pearson, sisters Karen Copp and Tracy Bailey and a brother Mark Copp. As well as many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on August 3rd, 2019, at 4 pm, 43 Tucker Ln. in Yerington, NV.