Deane (Dino) Lord June 18, 1940 – September 15, 2019

Deane passed away peacefully at home with family by his side.

Born in Denver, Colorado, Deane moved to Alameda, California as a teenager , were he met his wife JoAnn with whom he shared 59 years of marriage.

In 1979 the family moved to Carson City where Deane owned and operated Eagle Appliance. Deane loved the times he would play golf, trap shoot and in his younger years play softball. He also was a member of the Tahoe Douglas Elks Lodge 2670.

Deane is survived by his wife JoAnn, son David Lord (Lisa), daughter Tina Sanchez (Brian), grandchildren Christopher Tomasco, Cassie Pelfrey, Kelsey and Keith Bendixen, Andrew and Jacob Lord, Kevin Colburn, Brianna and Devon Sanchez and great grandson Stetson Tomasco and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.

He was dearly loved and will remain in our hearts always. Rest in Peace dear Husband, Father, Grandfather, Uncle and Friend.

At Deane’s request their will be no service.