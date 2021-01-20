12/17/37 – 1/13/21

Heaven has gained the most beautiful angel. Deanna Lucille (Lee) Kuckenmeister, 83, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on January 13, 2021. Deanna was born on December 17, 1937 in Hollywood, California, to William O. Lee and Marguerite Lee Patton. She has been a resident of Carson City since 1956. Deanna was married to her beloved husband, Dave, for 50 years before his passing in 2007. Deanna was a retired Disability Adjudicator for the Nevada Department of Human Resources.

Deanna was a loving mother of three, grandmother of eight, and great-grandmother of 10. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and traveled to St. Louis many times to watch her beloved team in person. She absolutely loved Lake Tahoe and spent over 50 years going to their cabin near Cave Rock and condo in Incline Village every Fall. She loved spending time at Marlette Lake with her family when her children were growing up and traveling to the Oregon Coast. She loved her annual trips exploring new places in the U.S. and especially New England with her daughter. When her children were growing up, she was involved in Little League, Babe Ruth, All Stars and Bobby Sox organizations. She attended numerous Carson High School baseball and football games with her sons and was the team chaperone for her daughter’s Carson High School Softball team for four years as well as the scorekeeper and chaperone for all of her Bobby Sox teams. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi and participated in the Carson City Women’s Bowling Association for many years. Her favorite pastime after she retired was spending so many wonderful days with each of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren watching them grow. She had the most loving and kind soul of anyone you would ever meet. Her love for her family and friends was immeasurable and unconditional. Her legacy was her family and that meant everything to her and she felt so blessed to have them all close by.

Deanna was preceded in death by her husband, Dave, and her parents, William O. Lee and Marguerite Lee Patton, brother Richard O. Lee, and granddaughter, Simone Lee Jensen. She is survived by her children, sons Mike (Mary) Kuckenmeister of Carson City, Randy Kuckenmeister of Reno, daughter Janet (Dan) Wilson of Kennebunk, Maine; grandchildren, Ryan (Kris), Kyle, Kara and Kaitlyn Wilson, Traci Gamet, Kevin Kuckenmeister, Juel (Derek) Peralta, Erik (Rachel) Jensen; and great-grandchildren, Maddex, Mason, Landen, Darla, Theo, Olivia, Harper, Hudson, Jaxson and Beckson, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends.

The family would like to thank Dr. John Sutton for his personal care of our mother for over 15 years, her caregiver and friend, Josefina Berghuis, who we consider part of our family, Kindred Hospice Care, and her numerous medical professionals who cared for her over the past 15 years. A celebrate of life will be held in September. We invite you to send a condolence message to the family at http://www.fitzhenrysfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Deanna’s memory to the Carson Tahoe Health Center for Philanthropy Toward the Diabetes Fund, P.O. Box 2168, Carson City, NV 89702, or CASI (Carson Animal Services Initiative), 112 N. Curry St., Carson City, NV 89703.