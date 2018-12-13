Deborah (Debi) Lynn Kissick

July 1, 1967 ~ December 10, 2018

Debi, age 51, passed peacefully in her sleep at St. Mary's Hospital in Reno, NV from Metastatic Melanoma cancer. She battled this affliction bravely for one and a half years, never complaining and always worrying about everyone else first.

Born to Lloyd and Pat Hoffman in Vista, California and moved to Fallon, in November of 1978 when she was eleven. She graduated from Churchill County High School in 1985 and attended Western Nevada Community College achieving her AA degree.

She worked at American Federal Bank, then Wells Fargo, before getting the job she loved with the Churchill County Planning Department, where she worked for the next 24 years. She was the Planning managers aid and loved helping everyone in the public as much as she could. As everyone know she greeted you with a smile and kind voice that put everyone at ease. She enjoyed all of her co-workers throughout the County and was always there to lend a hand.

Debi attended Epworth Methodist Church in Fallon and enjoyed every moment. She loved teaching Sunday School, helping with Fallon daily bread and visiting those who were unable to attend church on Sundays. She was always devoted in her beliefs and loved taking care of those in need. She also had a great hobby of making greeting cards for everybody. She truly loved her stamping time, it really gave her quiet peace when doing this alone or with friends. Her other enjoyments were hiking, camping, hunting, and especially fishing with her boys. When we couldn't catch anything she sure could fill the ice chest.

The loves of her life were her two sons Cameron and Clayton. She never missed anything whether it was school, sports, plays, sleep over of friends, and every aspect of their lives. Always there to support every need of any kind with undying love. Mom was the go-to person with any questions they had. No one could ask for a more devoted mother. She was the love of my life and will be missed more that I can imagine.

She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Richard; sons Cameron and Clayton; father and mother Lloyd and Pat Hoffman, sisters, Candi (Tony) Autino, Cindi (Scott) Colquitt; cousin Tina Hart; in-laws, Everett and Maureen Kissick; and many nieces and nephews; best friend Kelley Haak, and countless friends.

Funeral services will be held at the Smith Family Funeral Home, 505 Rio Vista Dr. in Fallon, January 5th at 2:00 pm with graveside services at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society.