1962 ~ 2018

Deborah Lee Bader, MSN/Ed, passed away at home unexpectedly, surrounded by her loving "kids"; dogs Howard, Ivan, Danya and her two cats.

She was born January 15th, 1962, in San Francisco to Lowell F. and Jean Finlayson Bader and was raised in the family home in Terra Linda, CA, by her parents and her loving grandmother, Mabel Finlayson.

Deb graduated from Terra Linda High School in 1980 and moved to Carson City shortly thereafter.She graduated with an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing from Western Nevada Community College in 1986 and followed her mother into the field of nursing in Carson –Tahoe Regional Medical Center. She then continued her education at UNR, obtaining her Bachelor's Degree in Nursing in 2001 while working in various physicians' offices and at St. Mary's Medical Center. In 2006 she graduated from UNR with a Master of Science in Nursing. Eventually, she migrated to the teaching field and taught in the Nursing School at Truckee Meadows Community College as an Associate Professor for many years until her death.

She enjoyed spending time with her dogs and cats and her many friends. Her beloved pets were able to find immediate loving homes with her friends, which she would have greatly appreciated.

She is survived by her father, Lowell "Pete" Bader; her cousins, June Up church and daughter April Fredrickson (Sean); Linda Phillips (Byron); and Daniel Finlayson and family. She is also survived by her aunts, Margo Stratton; Sandy Taborski; and Donna McElroy and numerous cousins.

A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 3, 2018, at Walton's Sparks Funerals and Cremations, 1745 Sullivan Lane, Sparks, NV 89431.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nevada Humane Society, Reno, NV, in her name