November 10, 1955 ~ January 3, 2018

Celebration of Life on Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 11:00 am. at St. John's Episcopal Church, 2351 Pleasant Grove Blvd., Roseville, California 95747.

Please follow the link to view full obituary;http://m.legacy.com/dignity-memorial/obituary-preview.aspx?n=Deborah- Masterson&lc=1531&pid=187734883&mid=7708453