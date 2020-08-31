Deborah Sue King

Deborah Sue King was born in Bradford Pennsylvania on June 14, 1962 to William James and Nancy Sue Glover, passed away on August 25, 2020 from complications with lung cancer.

Deborah was an avid reader and a great mother and wife. She loved her family and was not afraid to whip you into shape when you messed up, give you love when you needed it most, and flick your ear or give you a pinch when she wanted to pick on you.

Deborah is survived by her husband, two children, son in law and granddaughter and nephew in law Greg King, Joel King, Holly Williams, Chris Williams, Harley Williams and Brian King, brothers and sister pat Glover, Mike Glover, Jimmy Glover, Mary Webb, Mike King, Ray King, Steve King, jan King and Teresa King.

She will be sorely missed.