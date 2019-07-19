August 22, 1952 ~ July 18, 2019

Deena Eborn Tucker, 66, passed away on July 18, 2019, at her home in Fallon, Nevada three months after being diagnosed with cancer.

Deena was born August 22, 1952 in Montpelier, Idaho to Arthur Worth and Nina Eborn. Deena grew up on a dairy in Paris, Idaho, the third of six children.

After attending college in Rexburg, Idaho and Salt Lake City, Utah, Deena moved to Fallon, Nevada where she raised six daughters. To be in the presence of Deena was to witness unparalleled maternal love. She was able to fulfill this beloved role, while helping to run a successful business.

Deena was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints where she served in various leadership positions. A nurturer at heart, Deena was best known for her quiet service to others. Deena was never too busy to be a friend.

Deena enjoyed crocheting, quilting, embroidery, fishing, picking huckleberries, Halloween, and playing cards and Dominos with her friends. Her grandchildren could always count on Grandma to have a treat on hand, like homemade popcorn balls.

Deena is survived by her six daughters Melissa (Gib) Mackedon, Katie (Nathan) Dahl, Jennifer Tucker, Nicole Tucker, Lynlee (Steve) Snyder, and Rachel (Zack) Cord; ten grandchildren Malcolm O’Hair, Marcus Dahl, Fenn Mackedon, Maleen Dahl, Hazel Mackedon, Almah Gallagher, Austen Snyder, Mahal Snyder, Cash Cord, and Drew Snyder; and four siblings Vicki Smith, Robert Eborn, Barbara Hodges, and Glen Eborn.

Deena is preceded in death by her parents Worth and Nina Eborn and brother Don Eborn.

To know her was to love her.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 12 noon at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 750 W. Richards Street in Fallon. Burial will follow services at The Churchill Public Cemetery under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Home, 775-423-2255.