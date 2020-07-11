Della Louise McKnight

Provided Photo

Della Louise McKnight, 93 years of age, passed away July 8, 2020 in Fallon, NV. She was born April 24, 1927 in Las Vegas Nevada to Odello Anthony Effinger and Grace Pearson Effinger.

She attended elementary and high schools in Las Vegas. She married Lawrence McKnight in 1945, and they were married 59 years. Louise was a convert to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, she was baptized the same day as her son Michael Wilson McKnight. She was sealed for time and all eternity to Lawrence Wilson McKnight in the St. George Utah Temple November 13, 1964.

She loved gardening, canning, quilting, putting together puzzles with family and friends. She also enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting expeditions with family. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her boys and their families, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She lived a full life as wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. She will be fondly remembered for her good nature, positive outlook in life and her years of service to others.

She worked with the Church’s Extraction Program for many years. She served a full-time mission with her husband Lawrence McKnight to the California San Bernardino Mission in 1982-83.

Louise is survived by her son Jerry (Tami), and daughter-in-law Sharon McKnight, and former daughter-in-law Susan Duff, 18 grandchildren, 53 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.

She is proceeded in death by her husband Lawrence W. McKnight in 2003, and son Michael W. McKnight in 2016.

Visitation will be held Saturday July 18 from 9-11:00 a.m. at the Smith Family Funeral Home, 505 Rio Vista Dr, Fallon Nevada.

Graveside services will be held July 20, 2020 at 10:00 am at Bunker’s Memory Gardens, 7251 W. Lone Mountain Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89129.