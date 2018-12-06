November 10, 1931 ~ November 24, 2018

Delmas R. Thomas, born November 10, 1931 in Gentry, Arkansas to Hugh and Ethel Crowder Thomas.

The family relocated to farmland near Beebeetown, Iowa. After graduating high school, Del played semi-professional baseball. Del married in 1951 and started a family. Shortly thereafter, he was drafted, served in Korea and was wounded.

In 1956, the family moved to California, where Del began his civil service career at McClellan Air Force Base and finished at Wright-Patterson AFB. Upon retirement, Del realized his long-held vision of autonomy, and for a decade, drove his own semi on the open road.

For his last 20 years, Del shared land in Nevada's Carson Valley with his beloved Morgan and German Shepherds.

Del passed Nov 24, 2018 and is survived by daughter Bonnie, sons Brian and Brent, two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Del will be buried December 13th, 1:00 p.m. in the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Rd. in Dixon, CA, open to all veterans of active duty.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in his name to your local Hospice.