Delva Rae Hendrix Schank April 21, 1930 – Nov 27, 2019 Delva Rae Hendrix Schank passed away in the early morning hours of November 27th into the waiting arms of her eternal companion, Cyril, whom she had been separated from for the past 13 years.

Delva was born on April 21, 1930 to Gideon Ray and Thora Gardner Hendrix in East Ely, Nevada. She lived her whole life n Nevada. The first several years of her life were spent on the Hendrix Ranch in Sunnyside. The family relocated to Sparks, then to Swingle Bench, and finally to the Harmon District east of Fallon. She walked to the Northam Country School, which was located near Diversion Dam, where she often encountered rattlesnakes. After moving to Fallon she attended the Harmon School and Churchill County High School from which she graduated in 1949. She married and was sealed for eternity to her high school sweetheart, Leroy Cyril Schank, in Salt Lake Temple on Oct 6, 1949.

Delva and Cyril built a home to begin married life on the Schank Farm located East of Fallon. There they brought into life, 4 sons and 2 daughters. Delva had the fortune of being able to stay home to teach and help her children develop their talents and educational abilities. She and Cyril sent all their children to college, several missions, all eventually married which blessed them with 20 grandchildren and 42 great grandchildren personalized Christmas stockings, which they all cherish. Cyril and Delva had a family tradition of camping with their family at Lake Tahoe each summer. Cyril would load Delva and the kids in the car after the morning milking, head to the lake, set up camp and be back in time for evening milking. The trip was repeated in reverse on the day the family came home.

After retirement they served a Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Seoul Korea Temple. Delva served in many church callings including Presidencies of Primary, Relief Society and as an ordinance worker for 3 years in the Oakland Temple and 14 years in the Reno Temple. After Cyril’s passing in 2007 she worked for Donald at his insurance business, for Ernie as a taxi driver when they moved farm equipment and spent timeserving at the Senior Center.

Delve is proceeded in death by her spouse of 58 years, parents, 2 brothers and a sister.

She is survived by her 6 children, sons Ernest (Carmen), Craig (Debbie), and Donald (Kenna) Schank all of Fallon, Mark (Carol) of Tolono, IL, daughters Noreen (Charles) Davis of Reno and Eileen (Eric) Oxborrow of Benjamin, UT. 20 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren, Carol Stewart (sister) of Las Vegas and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family is so grateful to those who visited our mother and shared their time and talents with acts of kindness during these past few years. To her caregivers, doctors and to her domino friends, thank you for brightening her day.

Services for Delva will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Chapel located at 450 N. Taylor Street on December 3rd, 2019 at 10am with a viewing starting at 9am.

