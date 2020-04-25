Denise Aileen (Myers) Atkinson

Provided Photo

Denise Atkinson was born in Fallon, NV on November 5, 1947 to Nadine (Boyer) and Everett Atkinson. She grew up in Fallon and Carson City. She had 2 wonderful children, Marshall and Tana.

She worked as a secretary at the Nevada Supreme Court and as a dealer at many Reno casinos, including the MGM-Grand, Harolds Club, Silver Spur, Onslow and Shy Clown.

She acheived an associates degree from WNCC. In her last years, she took immacualte care of her mother Nadine Prior.

She is survived by her mother, several half brothers and sisters, son Marty, daughter Tana, grandsons Austin and Cameron.

A celebration of life is scheduled this summer at Lake Tahoe.