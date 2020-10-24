Dennis Conrad Binder

Provided Photo

Dennis Conrad Binder passed away peacefully on Sunday October 11th 2020 in the loving arms of his four children. He was 65 years old.

Dennis was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York on September 12th 1955. He was one of 10 brothers and sisters. As a young man he enjoyed photography, music, playing basketball and spending time with his best friend of 56 years, Kevin D’Emo.

Although Dennis was very close to his parents and siblings, at the age of 22 years old in the year 1977, he thought it was time to make a change and move to Nevada. He started out in the Reno/Sparks area but soon made his lifelong home in Carson City. In the year of 1981 he met Diana Mae Stater. They married and had four children together over the years; Katie, Patrick, Alli and Kenny.

In 1983, Dennis took a position as the Produce Manager for Raley’s in Carson City. He worked there for over 35 years. It was there that he met some of his most very dear friends. While working at Raley’s, Dennis was valued and loved by all who knew him. He retired from his work there in 2017.

Over the years, Dennis really enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Being the best Dad and Papa was his greatest accomplishment and brought him so much happiness. He was active in the Carson High School Boosters Club while his sons played football. He enjoyed UNR basketball and football games, as well as traveling to see all of his family and friends. Dennis was also an enthusiastic outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. His idea of heaven was taking his trailer out to Blue Lakes, CA to camp for the week. During his trips he would enjoy fishing with his friends, the beautiful view and the occasional gin and tonic.

Dennis Conrad Binder is proceeded in death by his parents, Theodore and Jenni Binder. His brothers Bobby and Tommy Binder, his sisters June Binder and Carol Lyons.

He is surrvived by his four children; Katie Binder, Patrick Binder, Alli Zumbro (Jeff Zumbro) and Kenny Binder (Giana Binder). As well as his grandchildren Jackson Binder, Kenzi, Charli and Wyatt Zumbro. In addition to his children and grandchildren, he is survived by his siblings Jeff, Roger, Paul, Wendy and Sandra.

He will be forever missed, forever loved and forever with us.