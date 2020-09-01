Dennis Michael Achurra

Provided Photo

Dennis Michael Achurra passed from this life on August 24, 2020. A man that truly possessed a pure heart. Dennis knew the importance of God, family and friends. More important to him than any earthly possession was the companionship of his family and friends. His smile, his laugh, his imagination, his compassion for others and his willingness to help others are just a few of his attributes that Dennis shared with those around him. Dennis’s life was as a giver and a worker; helping on the family farm, helping his mother around the house and being part of Fallon Industries and Blue Sky Thrift Store. Dennis loved bowling being around his nieces and nephews, being with his pets and using his imagination for building with Lincoln Logs and his matchbox car collection, but most of all he loved getting and giving a hug to his friends. He was an active member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

Dennis was born in Fallon, Nevada on May 28, 1962 to John and Norma Achurra. He is survived by mother, Norma, sister Anna (Marty) Crew, brothers Robert (Paula) Achurra, and Ken (Kathy) Achurra, nephews and nieces Marc (Melissa) Achurra, Mathew Achurra, Alicia (Adam) Roney, Stephen (Susan) Achurra, Veronica (Angie) Thompson-Crew, Anthony Crew, and his great nieces and nephews; Serenity, Jaylin, Jessica, Griffin and Declan. He has been reunited in heaven with his father John, sister Arlene, his grandparents, Joseph and Consuelo Achurra and Firmin and Erma Bruner.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated.

His family wishes to acknowledge and thank his care givers, Jerry, Liziel, and Mary Ann, who provided loving care the past 6 months.

God’s angel here on earth is now eternally with his Creator in Heaven. We are so blessed to have been able to call Dennis our son, brother, uncle, and our friend.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the St. Patrick’s Building Fund, 850 West 4th St., Fallon, NV 89406 or charity of choice.

Arrangements are with Smith Family Funeral Home in Fallon, NV. 775-423-2255