Dennis Michael Bohner, born April 15th 1952 in Scottsbluff Nebraska, passed away on July 8th 2018. Dennis worked as an IT Network Tech for Douglas County. He was a loving father, brother and grandfather.

He is preceded in death by his parents Leo and Della Bohner and survived by daughters Pamela Svrdlin and Jessica Bohner, his son-in-law Ryan Svrdlin and granddaughters Sydney and Amelia. He is also survived by his brother Steven Bohner sister-in-law Susan and their children Corey, Casey and Mackenzie.

Dennis grew up in Elko, NV where he attended Northern Nevada Community College and received an Associates Degree in Applied Sciences in Electronics. He was a longtime resident of Carson City, NV where he worked for Bently Nevada Corporation. While at Bentley he traveled to China and Korea for work and once around the world for fun.

Please join us for a memorial service on July 15th, 2018 at 10:00am at Mills Park in Carson City, NV.

In lieu of flowers we ask that you make donations to a cause of your choice.