Dennis Paul Swain December 7, 1944 – November 21, 2019

Dennis Paul (Denny) Swain passed away peacefully at the Carson/Tahoe Regional Hospital with complications due to lung disease and an internal infection. Denny was born in White Pine County Hospital, in Ely, Nevada, to Ward and Thelda Swain. At the age of six months he moved with his family to Carson City and resided there until 1950, at which time he and the family moved to Elko.

Denny entered first grade in Elko and continued his education in Elko Schools, graduating in 1962. After graduation he attended Utah State University. After leaving the University he started a long haul truck driving career. He eventually purchased his own semi-tractor trailer and contracted the transportation of goods from the mid-west to the west coast.

After parking his eighteen-wheeler, he worked for several years in golf course maintenance in the Reno/Tahoe area. He was an accomplished mechanic and spent his free time “fixing” friends and family vehicles and helping friends restore vintage cars. Denny’s close friends sometimes called him “Denny Dump Truck” or sometimes just “Dump Truck”. He was often referred to as being the guy who can fix anything. Denny was an avid train enthusiast spending a great deal of time at the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Carson City. He loved Nevada history and was proud to be a Native Nevadan.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Arnold Carrillo, of Elko. His survived by a daughter, Melanie Swain-Rogers and a Granddaughter, Adeline Rogers of Phoenix, Arizona; a sister, Faye Carrillo of Elko, Nevada and nephews Todd Carrillo of Wichita, Kansas and Ty Carrillo of Elko, and his devoted and beloved furry friend, Freddy.

There are no services as per his request.

If you so desire, you may donate to a favorite charity in Denny’s name. An animal shelter, Northeastern Nevada Museum in Elko or the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Carson City were all places of great interest for Denny.