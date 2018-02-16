Dennis Ray Lucky

August 26, 1951 ~ February 11, 2018

Dennis, age 66, passed away on Sunday afternoon in Reno, NV.

Dennis was a free spirit who found his passion on the road and helping others.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Peggy Lucky.

He is survived by his father, John Lucky; four siblings, Randy Dean Lucky, Glen Lucky, Sandra Priday and Joyce Lucky-Bowman; two children, Jonathan Lucky (Cristina Lucky) and Jennifer Lucky-Baird (Benjamin Baird); six granddaughters, two grandsons and numerous friends and extended Family.

A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor on March 3rd from 1pm to 5pm at the Carson Plaza Hotel, 211 E. 9th Street, Carson City.