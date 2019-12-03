Dennis William Danforth July 13, 1938 – November 30, 2019

Dennis William Danforth was born to William Broughton Danforth and Grace Evelyn (Rogers) on July 13, 1938 in Miles City, Montana and passed away November 30, 2019 . He graduated from Custer County High School in 1956 and served in the Montana National Guard until 1964.

Dennis and Sandra F. (Waldow) were married in Miles City on February 19, 1966. They had three children; an infant son who died at birth; daughter Dana and Son Steven (Christina), both born in Miles City. Dennis is also survived by grandson Dakota (Paige) and three great granddaughters; Aleah, Riley and Nakota as well as Christina’s son Bryce, whom Dennis and Sandra consider a grandson.

He also leaves behind sisters-in-law Sylvia Danforth, Donna Flanigan (Jake), Linda Edwards (Dennis), Nancy Seright (Sandy), and brother-in-law Stanley Waldow (D’Arlyn), and nieces and nephews.

Dennis is predeceased by his infant son, his dad and mom, and brother Duane.

Dennis worked for Benson Optical Company in Miles City from the age of eighteen. After eighteen years, he accepted a transfer to Carson City, Nevada in 1974, later buying out the Carson City Benson Optical as well as Davis Optical companies and created a new business called The Spectacle.

Dennis enjoyed collecting and researching his collection of over 250 pair of eyeglasses, dating back to the 1600’s, as well as yard work on his acre and doing woodworking and crafting in his workshop.

Dennis had no greater joy than his family and had especially fond memories of taking the family to Alaska on a fishing trip with family friends.

The service will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Family, 1201 N. Saliman Road, Carson City at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Family in Dennis’ name.