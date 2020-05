Dewsey Heimark

Dewey Heimark (74) passed away unexpectedly on May 7th, 2020. Originally from Saint Maries, ID, he settled in Carson City after his time in the Vietnam War.

He was a very hard working accountant who never missed a day of work.

We thank him for dedication to providing for his wife and 3 daughters.

” Love and miss you, Dad”