Dian Lenker

Dian Lenker passed on top of Kingsbury Grade on Sunday morning.

She is survived by her husband, Glenn.

Glenn and Dian’s family would like to invite everyone to come to her Celebration of Life being held on both Thursday, August 15 at 5:00 pm at the Nevada State Beach Pavilion and Saturday, August 17 from 10:00 – 2:00 pm at Joanie’s Creekside Café at 1795 E College Pkwy, Carson City, NV.