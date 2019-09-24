Diana Hill July 26, 1942 ~ September 14, 2019

Diana Fae (Kerr) Hill, 77, of Arlington, WA. passed away peacefully September 14, 2019 after a short illness.

She was born to Ralph Kerr and Margaret (Kerr) Dopp on July 26, 1942, in Everett, Washington. Diana attended Langley High School on Whidbey Island, graduating in 1960.

She married Leon Hill in 1968, and they lived together in Everett, Washington and Portland, Oregon before settling in Fallon Nevada. While in Fallon she worked as a receptionist for Wallace Realty. After Leon passed away thirteen years ago, Diana relocated back to Washington.

Diana was a caring and compassionate person, caring for her mother and sister in their final days. Diana loved spending time with family and was an avid reader. She enjoyed scary movies and was a crime TV aficionado. Diana loved Bingo and would often try her luck against the one-armed bandits at the local casino, once scoring a new Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Diana is survived by her two children Shannon Murray (Stan Duncan) of Arlington, Washington and Tim Hill of Fallon, Nevada; her three stepsons Robert Hill, Kevin Hill, and Darren Hill; her nine grandchildren Stephanie McDowell, David McDowell, Megan (James) Hilliker, Cody Hill, Bobby Hill, Mikey Hill, Stacie (Weston) Buck, Zach Hill, and Kyle Hill; her brothers Steven (Nancy) Kerr, John Holgate, Paul Holgate, Jeff (Jann) Holgate, and brother-in-law John Johnson, as well as many nieces and nephews. Diana was preceded in death by her husband Leon Hill, her parents Ralph Kerr and Margaret (Kerr) Dopp, brother Stanley Kerr and sister Jennifer Johnson.

A Celebration of Diana’s life will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, October 5th, at the Angel of the Winds Casino in Arlington, Washington.