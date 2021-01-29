February 7, 1940 – January 14, 2021

We lost our loving wife, mother and Nana, Diana Marie Bookwalter, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Diana had an adventurous spirit, loving to travel from the time she was a young woman until her later years, visiting many countries in Europe and even taking an African safari. Diana was an avid reader, a master gardener, and loved hiking and spending time at the family cabin. She was an active member of St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, serving in many different ministries, and was an enthusiastic volunteer for many other community organizations. She delighted in spending time with her children and grandchildren and loved to entertain and cook for family and friends. She had the ability to be both compassionate and straightforward, which made her a wonderful listener and a supportive friend.

Diana was born in Portland, Oregon and grew up as part of a tight-knit German and Italian community there. She graduated from Providence Nursing School in 1961, which was the beginning of her 45-year career as a registered nurse. She married Joe Bookwalter in 1966 and they spent the next thirty years moving across the country with their children Julie and Jeff, from Portland to Tampa, FL, from Louisville, KY to Salt Lake City, UT and many places in between. Diana and Joe settled in Carson City in 1985 and been there for most of their years since.

Diana was preceded in death by her parents Albert and Emma Frances and her brother Bob Frances.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Joe Bookwalter, her daughter Julie (Dean), her son Jeff (Mo), and her grandchildren Justin and Sierra Delgado and Willa and Wren Bookwalter, as well as many nieces and nephews. She and Joe were also fortunate to have a network of close friends in Carson City who were especially supportive in her later years.

We are grateful to the team at Expressions Memory Care for the wonderful care they provided during her last year.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather together. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Diana’s name to Friends in Service Helping (FISH) in Carson City at https://www.nvfish.com/. Please designate the Ross Medical Clinic in your donation, where Diana volunteered for many years.