Diane Claudia Goodin

Dec. 27, 1938 ~ Dec. 13, 2018

Diane Goodin, 79, passed away from complications of cancer treatment on December 13, 2018, just a few weeks shy of her 80th birthday. Her brave battle began in February and she will now end this year resting in peace. In her final weeks, Diane was blessed with phone calls and visits from many dear friends and family members. She was surrounded by her loving children at the time of her death.

Diane was born in San Diego, California on December 27, 1938 to Emmaruth and Theodore Kiso. She was raised near Herlong. In 1957 she graduated from high school, married and had her first daughter. The family relocated to Hudson, Iowa where she gave birth to her second daughter in 1959 and identical twin daughters in 1969. While in the Midwest Diane was employed as an office manager by the Hudson Herald newspaper. Her family spent much of their time traveling to the Minneapolis, Minnesota area to vacation with in-laws. In 1972 she left Iowa and settled in Fallon, Nevada. She resided there for 46 years until her death.

While in Fallon Diane took a position as a switchboard operator with CC Communications. She committed to make telecommunications her career and eventually became the Business Office Supervisor. She retired after 31 years, blessed with a group of colleagues who had become life-long friends. She often referred to them as her "phone company family".

Diane loved to be outdoors camping, fishing and hiking. She would take any opportunity to explore the beautiful Northern Nevada-California landscape. Diane was adventurous and never one to shy away from a challenge. She water and snow skied, bought a motorcycle and even learned to pilot a plane. Diane's other passion, her daughters. She often expressed how lucky she felt to have her children and their families living close to her. Time spent together was frequent and always filled with laughter.

"Mothers hold their children's hands for a short while, but their hearts forever." ~author unknown

Diane is preceded in death by her parents, infant daughter Deann and her sister and brother-in-law Viki and Robert Cordova.

Diane is survived by daughter and son-in-law Dannalee and Joseph Randall of Fernley, NV; daughter and son-in-law Debra Swenson and David Radai of Fallon, NV; daughter and son-in-law Denise Swenson and Michael Skiles of Reno, NV; grandson Kyle Hundley of Waterloo, IA; grandson Eric Hundley of Riverside, IA; granddaughter and husband Shelby and Thomas Preston of Carson City, NV; granddaughter and fiancé Macy Skiles and Davis Miles of Reno, NV; great grandsons Michael Preston and Dustin Miles; and her sister and brother-in-law Teddy and Ron Champagne of Reno, NV.

Diane is at now at peace and she will be desperately missed by many.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for early 2019.