Diane Ellen Cunningman

1962 ~ 2017

Diane was a loving mother, sister and grandmother. She is remembered by her son Kristopher Cunningham; granddaughter Bailey, whom she loved dearly, of Oregon; brother Ron (Lisa) Reid of Douglas County; niece Krystle Reid of Carson City; and nephew Tyler Reid of Silver Springs.

She was preceded in death by her granddmother Meredith Buscay; mother Sharon Smith; brother David Reid; and uncle Robert Smith.

There will be no services.

She was laid to rest with her brother David, never to be alone.

Walton's Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.