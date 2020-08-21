Diane Grace Keeney

April 12, 1941 – August 14, 2020

Born to Benjamin and Grace (White) Penner in Calgary. In January of 1943 the family moved to California. Diane became a naturalized U.S. Citizen in 1947. Then moving around for awhile the family eventually settled in Los Gatos California with five children (Sylvia, Diane, Anita, and the twins Glenn, and Linda).



In her senior year in High School Diane meet and started dating her soon to be husband Richard “Rich” Keeney. Having three children, the first born Karen, followed by Debra, and Richard “Rick”, each was born in a different state.



Like her Mother, Diane is the very definition of their shared name of Grace. Diane left this world as a Sister, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Aunt, Great Aunt and Treasured Friend.



Preceded by; Her Father Ben, Mother Grace and Brother Glenn. Survivors;

Her Sisters: Sylvia, Anita, Linda; Three Children: Karen, Debra, and Richard;

Ten Grand Children, and Eight Great Grand Children.