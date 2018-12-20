5/22/1947 – 12/6/2018

Diane Linda Miller 71, of Grants Pass died Dec. 6, 2018 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center.

Diane a 30 year resident of Carson City was very active in many services to the community. She was a foster parent for 15 yrs, teachers aide, Sunday school teacher and involved in the F.I.S.H Organization.

She is survived by her husband Charles Miller, Grants Pass, OR. Son Chad Miller, Sacramento, CA. Daughter Kristi Miller, Beaverton, OR. And Grandchildren, Ellis (9) Hurley (7) Reiley (5).

Stephens Family Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at stephensfc.com. Donations can be made to M/S Society or Eagle Valley Children's Home in Carson City, NV.