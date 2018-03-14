It is with great sadness that the family of Diann Ritter(Davis) announce her passing on January 15, 2018 at Banner Churchill Community Hospital. She was 83 years of age.

Diann retired from the Churchill County School District where she worked as a teacher's aide.

She was preceded in death by her mother Faye and father Ralph, her sister Dorothy and her brother Bill Davis.

She is survived by her husband Jack Ritter; her children, Mary Anne Lakin(Michael), William C Hupp Jr(Kris); and her grandchildren, Jordan Baker, Josh Balzar, William Guichu (all of Reno), Cody Sammons and Courtney Sammons of Fallon. She also is survived by four great grandchildren.

No services will be held, however, donations to CAPS would be greatly appreciated.