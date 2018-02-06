October 6, 1914 ~ January 31, 2018

Dixie Maxine Dotts, 103, passed away on January 31, 2018 at Banner Hospital in Fallon, Nevada

Dixie was born October 6, 1914 in Huntsville, Arkansas to John and Nellie Moran.

Dixie moved to Fallon in 2010 to be with her son and daughter-in-law.

Preceded in death by her husbands, Francis (Buck) Lancett, Clyde Dotts; sons, Dave Lancett and Larry Lancett.

Dixie is survived by her daughter-in-law, Carrie Lancett of Fallon; three granddaughters; two grandsons; numerous greats and great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be graveside services on Monday, February 12, 2018 in Wichita, Kansas at White Chapel Memorial Gardens at 10:00 A M.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home Fallon, Nevada 775 423-8928 and Cochran Mortuary in Wichita.