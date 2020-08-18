Doak Davis

Provided Photo

On Monday, July 13, 2020 Doak passed away at his home with his family by his side. He was born in Wyandotte, Michagan on March 6, 1956. He graduated from high school in 1974 and headed west. He lived in California for a few years then moved to Carson City, Nevada and has resided there since. Doaks enjoyment of the outdoors and mountains is what brought him to Carson City. He liked to hike and backpack in the Sierra Nevada range.

Doak went back to college in 1990 at the University of Nevada, Reno. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics in 1994. While getting his degree he taught Math classes at UNR. He continued teaching at WNC then began working for Paughco, Inc., in 1996. This was a family business and he work alongside his father-in-law, brother-in-law and wife. He worked in product development and programming CAD machines. Doak worked there until he retired in June 2019.

Doak was a family man. He enjoyed outdoor activities like camping and hiking with his wife and sons.If he wasn’t doing that, he enjoyed being home and working in his yard. Doak was also involved in many of his son’s activities. His oldest son Brian was in Boy Scouts, was an Eagle Scout and bowling in which Doak participated in. He did a lot of coaching with his other two sons, Matthew and Michael. He coached them all the way from Little League baseball to high school baseball. He also did some basketball coaching. He was well liked by all the kids he coached, who would visit him after high school. When Doak became a grandfather, he became a spectator and enjoyed watching his grandsons play soccer and baseball.

Doak is survived by his wife of 25 years, Deana, his three sons, Brian, Matthew, Michael, daughter-in-law Theresa and four grandsons, Nathan, Nicholas, Nolan and Nyle. He was also survived by his 7 brothers and sisters, Richard, Mark, Debby, Terry, Monette, Gary, and David; and the many friends and family he knew throughout his lifetime.

He was proceeded in death by his father, George Davis; his mother, Kathleen Davis; and his brother Steven Davis.

Doak had many friends and touched many lives. He was a wonderful and caring man with all those he knew. Life will not be the same without him. He will be forever loved and forever missed.

Due to the current health crisis his family plans a memorial for the spring/summer of 2021 to celebrate Doaks life and friendships.