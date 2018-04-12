Sept. 12, 1942 ~ April 4, 2018

Dolores Eloise Wenzel passed away peacefully in her home on April 4, 2018. She was 75 years of age.

On September 12, 1942, Dolores was born to Harry and Garnet Brown in Centerville, Iowa and resided there until her marriage to Garry Lee Wenzel on September 17, 1959. Eventually Garry and Dolores settled in Carson City, Nevada in the early 60's and started their family.

Dolores was preceeded in death by her parents and then her husband, Garry on November 18, 2014.

She is survived by her sister Janet Atkinson; her brother-in-law Donald Wenzel; her daughter Lori Alvarado; her son Michael Wenzel (Carol); 5 nieces – Rhonda, Cathy, Melissa, Deborah, and Danielle; 5 grandchildren Marcoz (Shawna), Keinia (William), Alexandria, Michael, and Matthew; and 4 great grandchildren – Zoey, Zelda, Dylan and Harley Quinn.

There will be a private memorial at a later date.