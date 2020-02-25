Dolores Jackson

Dolores Marlene Jackson passed away on February 5, 2020. She was born December 20, 1936 in Chicago to Rollin and Velma Rooney. Dolores was preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer Lindloff, and brother, Walter Rooney. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Edward and daughters Allyson Rodriguez and Carol Jackson.

She graduated from Sacramento State College in 1964 with a BA in Education and a Teaching Credential. She went on the teach in Portland, OR and Honolulu, HA. Dolores loved teaching and continued to teach until her passing as a teacher for immigrants with the English as a Second Language program.

A celebration of life will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Carson City on Saturday, February 29 at 2 pm with a reception following the service.